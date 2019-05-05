Three dead, one injured in Knights Landing after driver crashes into parked trailer

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

Three people died and fourth was seriously injured after an impaired driver crashed into their parked trailer in Knights Landing on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say 33-year-old Yuba City resident Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was speeding in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on State Route 113 at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the CHP.

Huazo-Jardinez “failed to negotiate the ‘S’ curve” near Jennings Court, the release said, and his truck went off the road and crashed into a parked trailer where a family of four was asleep.

Three of the family members, a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old women and a 10-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. An 11-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for “major injuries,” the release said.

Huazo-Jardinez was arrested at the scene and taken to the Rideout Memorial Hospital emergency room for moderate injuries. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, the release said.