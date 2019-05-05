Three dogs dead, one firefighter injured in Folsom mobile home fire

A mobile home fire Sunday afternoon killed three dogs and injured one firefighter. Folsom Fire Department

Three dogs died in a Folsom mobile home fire Sunday afternoon that severely damaged the home and injured one firefighter who fell through the floor during the attack.

Around noon, a fire broke out on the 200 block of Stonebrook Drive, beginning on an attached deck and spreading into the mobile home, according to a news release issued by the Folsom Fire Department.





Seven firefighting companies and a paramedic ambulance arrived to fight the fire and evacuated the occupants of the mobile home, but three small dogs perished in the blaze, according to the release.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling two to three feet into the floor upon entry, according to the release.

Crews faced high winds, which increased the speed of the fire’s spread, and could not initially shut off power after discovering the fuse box melted, meaning firefighters could not immediately enter the home, according to the release.

A nearby home suffered heat damage, but the fire was contained, according to the release.

The cause is under investigation.