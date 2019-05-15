Missing 12-year-old boy found safe after a brief search in Elk Grove, police say

The Elk Grove Police Department found a missing 12-year-old boy safe Wednesday afternoon after a search, according to tweets from the department.

The department initially tweeted about the search just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. A second tweet announcing the boy had been found and was safe came just after 3:30 p.m.

A Sacramento Sheriff’s Department helicopter was in the area of Bond Road and Elk Crest Drive in Elk Grove assisting with the search, according to police.





