Suspect arrested in March stabbing at Citrus Heights parking lot, police say

Suhrab Ghazi, 23.

A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a March stabbing incident in Citrus Heights, police said.

Suhrab Ghazi, 23, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Elk Grove following a search warrant, the Citrus Heights Police Department said in social media posts Thursday.

Ghazi was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a March 13 stabbing in the parking lot of Sam’s Classic Burgers, located in the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, police said.

Earlier social media posts indicated three suspects were initially sought in connection with the stabbing. However, no suspects are outstanding following Ghazi’s arrest, Citrus Heights police said in the most recent news release.

Ghazi is in custody at Sacramento County jail, facing felony charges of attempted murder, battery and intimidation or threatening of witnesses, jail logs show.

He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.