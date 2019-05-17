Nearby school locked down as police search Robla area for suspects following car theft

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Police were unable to locate a suspect and a passenger who allegedly stole a car, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday evening. Taylor Street Elementary was put on lockdown during the day while the search was ongoing.





Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit “due to a stolen vehicle” took place Friday morning just south of Robla Community Park, off Bell Avenue between Norwood Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

A search perimeter was set up before 11:30 a.m. for at least one outstanding suspect, and the police activity prompted a lockdown of Taylor Street Elementary School, Chandler said. The lockdown ended just before 1 p.m., Robla School District Superintendent Ruben Reyes said.

No other details were immediately available.