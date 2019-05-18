Coroner identifies man and woman found dead in Parkway mobile home

The scene of double homicide at Sacramento mobile home park Detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday night, May 15, 2019, inside a residence at Southgate Mobile Estates park, Sacramento police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday night, May 15, 2019, inside a residence at Southgate Mobile Estates park, Sacramento police said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified a 54-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman involved in a potential homicide Tuesday night at a Parkway mobile home.

Martin Gomez Ordonez and Maria Gutierrez Plascencia, both of Sacramento, were found dead Tuesday night after police officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 6800 block of North Tranquility Drive, within the Southgate Mobile Estates park, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The park in south Sacramento is located across the street from Luther Burbank High School.

People gathered outside the home Wednesday morning told The Sacramento Bee the two were husband and wife.

The department hasn’t confirmed that nor has it released any new details on the deaths, including causes. A spokesman said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.