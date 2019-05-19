Grass Valley woman arrested after officers discover pipe bombs in her closet, police say

Mary Dalton of Grass Valley was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing a destructive device after pipe bombs were found in a closet of a home on Lamarque Court. Grass Valley Police Department

A woman was arrested Saturday after pipe bombs were found in a Grass Valley home.

Mary Dalton of Grass Valley was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and was booked into the Nevada County Jail, according to a news release issued by the Grass Valley Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police got an anonymous tip regarding bombs being kept in the 400 block of Lamarque Court, according to the release.

Responding officers found the pipe bombs in a closet within the home, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Explosive ordinance disposal crews were called in from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office along with a bomb robot, according to the release.

The pipe bombs were later safely destroyed, according to the release. As of Sunday afternoon, Dalton remains in custody.