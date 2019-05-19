Crime - Sacto 911

Grass Valley woman arrested after officers discover pipe bombs in her closet, police say

Mary Dalton of Grass Valley was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing a destructive device after pipe bombs were found in a closet of a home on Lamarque Court.
A woman was arrested Saturday after pipe bombs were found in a Grass Valley home.

Mary Dalton of Grass Valley was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and was booked into the Nevada County Jail, according to a news release issued by the Grass Valley Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police got an anonymous tip regarding bombs being kept in the 400 block of Lamarque Court, according to the release.

Responding officers found the pipe bombs in a closet within the home, according to the release.

Explosive ordinance disposal crews were called in from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office along with a bomb robot, according to the release.

The pipe bombs were later safely destroyed, according to the release. As of Sunday afternoon, Dalton remains in custody.

