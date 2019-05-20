Howe Avenue Elementary locked down after foot pursuit passes through campus, authorities say

Updated: The shelter-in-place at Howe Avenue Elementary School was lifted at 11:35 a.m., the school district said.

Sgt. Tess Deterding said deputies cleared the school as of 11:33 a.m. and that they had refocused the perimeter, but were still “actively searching” for at least one outstanding suspect.

Original story: Howe Avenue Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a police foot pursuit passed through the campus, according to sheriff’s authorities and the San Juan Unified School District.

One suspect has been detained and at least one remains outstanding as of 10:40 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“A subject ran through the school,” prompting the lockdown, Deterding said.

The school district said in tweets that the campus was locked down at 10:13 a.m., with the lockdown downgraded to a shelter-in-place order at 10:30 a.m.

Deterding said the foot pursuit started after deputies conducted a stop near the school due to a “suspicious person.” No other details were immediately available.

Deputies still had a search perimeter set up in the area, between Howe Avenue and Bell Street, as of 10:40 a.m., Deterding said.

Update as of 10:30 a.m. - The school's status has been downgraded to a shelter in place. — San Juan Unified (@SanJuanUnified) May 20, 2019