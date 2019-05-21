Two dead, suspect arrested in Grass Valley shooting, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Grass Valley, police said.

One male suspect, identified as Michael Pocock, has been arrested and booked into Nevada County jail on suspicion of homicide after a male and female were found with fatal gunshot wounds, the Grass Valley Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers with the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments, as well as Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to reports of a shooting on Glenwood Avenue just before 10 p.m., the news release said.

The male and female victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene and each had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Pocock was contacted inside a nearby home and detained, Grass Valley police said. Detectives “developed probable cause to believe that Pocock intentionally shot both subjects multiple times” and arrested him, the news release said.

The Grass Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday night that there was no threat to the community.

Identification of the victims will be handled by the Nevada County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is urged to contact the Grass Valley Police Department.

