Sacramento sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage boy

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

Shauna Bishop, a 5-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid administrative leave last week after accusations surfaced that Bishop had inappropriate contact with a teenage boy, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

The Folsom Police Department is carrying out an investigation into the accusations, she said.

“We’re in complete cooperation with the Folsom Police Department,” Deterding said. “But we are really letting them handle the investigation as they see fit.”





Deterding said the sheriff’s office will take administrative action based when the results of the police department’s “complete and thorough” investigation are in.