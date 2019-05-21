Man detained in relation to residential fire after helicopter search in Elk Grove

A man has been detained in relation to a house fire in Elk Grove after a search with assistance from an air unit, police said Tuesday.

The Elk Grove Police Department got a call at 2:44 p.m. that a man may have been involved with the fire, which is burning in the 8700 block of Valley Oak Lane, according to police department spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez.

(1/3) Officers and @Cosumnesfire are on scene of a residential fire in the 8700 block of Valley Oak Lane. EB Valley Oak from E Stockton and WB Valley Oak from Emerald Oak are closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EXDlC56gX7 — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 21, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The police department searched the area with the assistance of an air unit and found the man in a neighborhood to the east of the fire at 3:27 p.m., Jimenez said. Investigators have since determined that the man was a resident of the house.

The fire burned in one bedroom, which sustained significant damage, Jimenez said, but the fire was contained to that bedroom. There were five people in the residence, including the suspect, when the fire began. There were no injuries, Jimenez confirmed.

Two local fire departments will investigate the incident, according to Jimenez.

Florence Markofer Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect, Jimenez said.