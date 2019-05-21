Man in custody after high-speed chase from El Dorado County to south Sacramento

This is a developing story.

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after a high-speed chase ended with the man’s car in flames, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase originated in El Dorado County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit was initiated by the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, and switched to CHP and finally to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. It ended at Power Inn Road and Gerber Road in south Sacramento.

Firefighters responded to the scene while the subject was taken into custody, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.