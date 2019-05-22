Elk Grove man set his own house on fire after argument, then fled, police say

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

An Elk Grove man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly setting his own house on fire following an argument, police said.

Shawn Viramontes, 37, faces charges of attempted murder, arson and violent threats after police say he intentionally started a fire in his own bedroom, then fled the residence on foot, according to a news release by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department crews responded to the fire, in the 8700 block of Valley Oak Lane, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Viramontes is alleged to have started the fire following an argument with other occupants of the house, during which he threatened them, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The others inside the house noticed the smoke coming from Viramontes’ bedroom and were able to escape safely.

Elk Grove police began a search for Viramontes with air support in an adjacent neighborhood. Nearby Florence Markofer Elementary School was locked down as a precaution for 10 minutes starting at about 3:15 p.m., after the school day had already ended, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Viramontes was located and detained near El Oro Plaza and Emerald Park drives at about 3:25 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said in tweets.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the damage by the fire was limited to the original residence, according to the news release.





Viramontes was booked into Sacramento County jail, where he is ineligible for bail.