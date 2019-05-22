Two arrested, two detained after leading deputies on car chase in south Sacramento

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were arrested and two detained Wednesday afternoon after leading deputies on a car chase in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began at 2:13 p.m. after deputies with the sheriff’s gang suppression unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 21st Avenue and 64th Street, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tess Deterding. The car did not stop and deputies pursued.

The chase ended about three minutes later when the driver stopped the car in the area of Lawnwood Drive and Briggs Drive, Deterding said. The driver got out of the car, threw a gun and ran from deputies, she sid.

The driver was taken into custody by a K-9 officer in the 7600 block of Leaverite Way, Deterding said. Three passengers in the vehicle were detained. At least one was taken into custody, she said.

The driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries from a dog bite, according to Deterding. After he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.