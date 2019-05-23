One killed, one injured in apparent road-rage shooting in Yuba County; suspects at large

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's bad behavior. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's bad behavior.

One passenger was killed and another was injured in an apparent “car-to-car” road-rage shooting Wednesday evening on Highway 70 in Yuba County, authorities said.

Three occupants of a suspect vehicle were still at large Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office, which has issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a gold Ford Focus with all four windows tinted.

The victims’ vehicle was reportedly traveling south from Chico to Sacramento on Highway 70 about 5:51 p.m. Wednesday when one or more occupants of the gold-colored vehicle opened fire, striking two passengers, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Wednesday night.

The shooting followed an “earlier verbal altercation” between the members of the two vehicles in Marysville, according to the sheriff’s news release. Authorities say the suspects were believed to be unknown to the victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, sheriff’s officials said. The driver was not injured. All three occupants of the targeted vehicle were men, according to the news release.

CHP Valley Division has described the driver of the gold Ford Focus as a white or Hispanic male with short, brown hair. One passenger has been described as a white or Hispanic male with a ponytail, and the other is described as a black male with braided hair.

The shooting occurred near Plumas Lake, with police activity closing a stretch of southbound Highway 70 for a few hours Wednesday.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting incident is urged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff investigations unit at 530-749-7777, or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 530-749-7930.

Identification of the deceased victim will be released by the Yuba County coroner’s office pending notification of family.