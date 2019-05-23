‘Extremely intoxicated’ man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Arden Way pedestrian, CHP says

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after fatally striking a pedestrian in Arden Arcade late Wednesday night, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The man was driving a black Mercedes-Benz at a “high rate of speed” eastbound on Arden Way near Wayland Avenue about 11:45 p.m., when he reportedly struck a woman pushing a shopping cart, CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Mike Zerfas said.

Zerfas said the woman was walking in one of the lanes, likely crossing the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The suspect then fled, Zerfas said. A Sacramento police officer who happened to be near the scene gave chase and took the suspect into custody.

The man was found to be “extremely intoxicated,” arrested and booked into Sacramento County jail, Zerfas said.

The suspect has been identified as Dean Barbera, 52, of El Dorado Hills. He faces charges of DUI causing fatal injuries and felony hit-and-run. His bail is set at $100,000.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

