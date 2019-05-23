Vandals ‘forcibly transferred’ farm animals at Davis Senior High from barn to gym

Davis Senior High School was vandalized Wednesday night when farm animals were “forcibly transferred” from a barn on campus to a school gym.

In a statement sent out to the community, school Principal Tom McHale said the vandals also damaged doors and buildings around campus and destroyed a tree that was planted by an environmental club.

The farm animals were being raised by students in the school’s Future Farmers of America program, he said.

Posters and graffiti were left around campus, and the vandals entered multiple buildings, McHale said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vandalism is being investigated, and the school is taking measures to prevent further damage, he said.

“Senseless acts of vandalism are not just costly and disruptive,” McHale said. “They have a deeper impact on our community’s values of respect and trust.”

McHale asked that anyone with information regarding the vandalism call the school at 530-757-5400.