3 suspects arrested in Isleton homicide and robbery, originally reported as hit-and-run

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a February homicide in Isleton, an incident that had originally been reported as a hit-and-run but was later determined to be a deadly beating and robbery, sheriff’s officials said this week.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Steven Schmidt, died at a local hospital March 4 from injuries sustained in the Feb. 10 incident, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The incident was reported to California Highway Patrol as a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run collision that afternoon near 2nd and A streets in Isleton, but an investigation by CHP found no evidence of any vehicle collision, according to the news release and coroner records.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators determined Schmidt had actually been robbed and beaten by a group of suspects, identified as Etuate Faiva, Manuel Hook and Antoinette Jiminez, according to the news release.

Warrants were issued for each suspect. Jiminez was arrested Thursday by sheriff’s deputies and faces robbery charges. Faiva and Hook are in custody at a Contra Costa County jail on unrelated charges and will be transported to the Sacramento County jail.

Faiva faces a charge of murder and Hook will face robbery charges in connection with the Feb. 10 incident, according to Thursday’s news release.