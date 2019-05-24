West Sacramento man convicted of pointing a shotgun at his wife’s face, twice

A West Sacramento man was convicted of attempted criminal threats after pointing a shotgun at his wife’s face twice during a disturbance earlier this year, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said.

James Curtis Sled, 59, faces a maximum of 11½ years in prison after a jury convicted him Thursday in the Feb. 12 incident, which ended in Sled’s arrest after a half-hour standoff with West Sacramento police officers, the district attorney’s office said Friday in a news release.

The incident began when Sled woke up and started calling his wife derogatory names, then started throwing items and tearing up personal photos around the house, the district attorney’s office said.

Sled then retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun from the bedroom and pointed the gun at his wife’s face from about a foot away, reportedly telling her “I’m just going to kill you now,” according to the news release.

Sled’s wife pushed the barrel of the gun away, but he pointed it back at her, the release said. He pointed it again, and his wife pushed it away again; then, Sled threatened to kill her using the stock of the gun but ended up putting the gun down, prosecutors said.





After the victim dialed 911, Sled told her to hang up. When a dispatcher called back and the victim did not answer, West Sacramento police officers went to the home. Sled was arrested after a 30-minute standoff, prosecutors said.

Sled was convicted Thursday of attempted criminal threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, with an enhancement for the use of a firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 20.