Woman arrested in South Lake Tahoe after being accused of abusing toddler with special needs

A woman was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday after South Lake Tahoe police say she abused her boyfriend’s toddler with special needs.

The 1-year-old boy was brought to the Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe on April 14 for a broken femur and bruising to his head, according to a South Lake Tahoe Police Department news release.

Barton Memorial Hospital staff determined that the boy’s wounds were extensive and he was transferred to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he underwent surgery, the release said.

An investigation by South Lake Tahoe Police detectives found that 38-year-old Amber Nicole Maxwell, who police say was romantically involved with the boy’s father, was responsible for his injuries.

The boy had recently been taken into protective custody by the El Dorado County Child Protective Services, the release said, and had been released to his father.

Maxwell was arrested and taken to the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with a possibility of injury or death. Jail records indicate her bail is set at $150,000.