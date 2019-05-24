Placer County deputy treated for suspected meth exposure following drug arrest

Michael McKee and Desiree Rogers were arrested in Colfax after deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia while they were parked inside their vehicle on Thursday. A deputy was treated for suspected methamphetamine exposure at a local hospital after a wave of smoke rolled out of their vehicle and hit the deputy in the face. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A Placer County sheriff’s deputy was exposed to methamphetamine while arresting two people suspected of smoking narcotics in their vehicle in Colfax on Thursday, according to the department.

An off-duty deputy notified the department about a man and woman sitting inside a Chevy truck in the Sierra Market in Colfax. When officers arrived, they said they could see movement but not much else – the view was obstructed by a large cloud of smoke that was building inside the vehicle, according to a department news release.

When the man and woman, identified by the department as Michael McKee of Arnold and Desiree Rogers of Fallon, Nevada, rolled down their window, the cloud of smoke hit a deputy in the face, the release said.

Deputies found 16 Xanax pills, 12 grams of what they suspect is methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia in the truck. Deputies say McKee also had an outstanding warrant in Placer County.

Deputies arrested the pair and took them to the Auburn jail. Upon arrival at the jail, a deputy started to feel ill.

Medical staff at the jail performed first aid, the release said, and the deputy was taken to an area hospital for possible exposure to methamphetamine. The deputy was treated and released later that day.

Jail records indicate the pair will face a litany of charges, including transport of a controlled substance with intent to sell, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.

McKee is being held on $207,500 bail, and Rogers is being held on $75,000 bail, according to jail records.