Vehicle pursuit tops 100 mph on Sacramento freeways before driver is stopped

Law enforcement pursue suspect in Sacramento Officers chase a stolen vehicle through parts of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in Sacramento, as seen by Caltrans traffic cameras, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officers chase a stolen vehicle through parts of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in Sacramento, as seen by Caltrans traffic cameras, on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle has ended in north Sacramento after the driver criss-crossed area freeways and led officers on a chase that lasted more than an hour and reached speeds of 100 mph.

The pursuit ended on the San Juan Road underpass to I-5 just after 11 a.m.

Law enforcement from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol took part in the pursuit involving a white Infiniti SUV, which began just after 9:30 a.m. near Richards Boulevard. The pursuit touched parts of Natomas, Woodland and the Sacramento International Airport.

According to a Sacramento Police spokesman, the pursuit began when officials tried to stop the vehicle, which was reported stolen, earlier this morning. According to police communications, vehicle speeds reached 100 mph as the pursuit went through the Sacramento International Airport area, northbound on I-5 to Woodland before turning around and going south toward Sacramento.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the chase went from southbound I-5 to eastbound I-80 before turning around, according to police communications and Caltrans cameras. The chase then returned to southbound I-5 were it exited onto surface streets at El Camino Avenue before returning to the freeway just before 11 a.m. As the pursuit continued through parts of Sacramento, speeds were around 55 to 60 mph.