Man arrested after stealing shotgun, violent confrontation in Redding, police say

A man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of stealing a loaded, tricked-out shotgun, according to the Redding Police Department.

Gentry Ching, 40, entered the home of David Miles, 62, in the 5200 block of Cedars Road in Redding. Ching then took the shotgun and fled on foot when Miles confronted him, a Police Department press release said.

The shotgun was equipped with a pistol grip, a tactical light and tactical scope, police said. Ching was identified through court documents that he left inside Miles’ residence, officials said.

Ching ran into the nearby woods, the press release said, where officers pursued him with the aid of a K-9 and a drone. But officers were forced to give up their extensive search around 9 p.m. due to poor weather conditions. Parts of Shasta County were under a tornado warning.

A little over an hour later, officers who had continued the search saw the tactical light of the shotgun in the woods. With weather conditions improved, a California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted the search.

When officers reached Ching, he confronted them with the shotgun, according to the press release. The K-9 forced Ching to drop the shotgun, but Ching violently resisted both the K-9 and officers before he was taken into custody.

Ching has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest, the press release said.