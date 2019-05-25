Man killed by gunshot wound to the head in Live Oak, officials say

A man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Saturday in Live Oak, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was reported down in a walnut orchard near 11074 Meyers Road, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The person who reported it told officers a blue Honda was in the vicinity, officials said.

When deputies responded, they found the man as well as the blue Honda. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but it fled. A short pursuit ended when the driver of the Honda lost control and crashed near Pass Road and West Butte Road, according to the release.

The driver was taken into custody, and a shotgun was found near the Honda. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity was not released.