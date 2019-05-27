K-9 deployed in Roseville to subdue man who was threatening customers, staff at IHOP

A Roseville Police Department K-9 was deployed Saturday to aid in the arrest of a man who was behaving erratically at a restaurant, threatening the customers and staff, officials said.

Ryan James Heater, 24, was arrested after making threats to a police officer and his K-9, said Rob Baquera, spokesman for the Roseville Police Department.

Police responded to an IHOP on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue on Saturday morning after receiving several reports of a man acting erratically, threatening staff and customers, and jumping over the service counter, Baquera said.

The first unit on scene was an officer with his K-9 partner, Baquera said. They found Heater “enraged” outside of the restaurant and he began threatening the officer with assault.

The officer and K-9 gave Heater warnings while backing away, Baquera said, but he continued to advance on the officer, threatening to kill the K-9. Those threats, along with his actions, constituted a crime, Baquera said.

The officer released the K-9, who subdued Heater. He was arrested by responding officers and received medical treatment prior to booking. One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, Baquera said.

The interaction can be seen in a Facebook video posted by a restaurant patron, which had garnered more than 3,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments as of Monday afternoon.

Heater was booked in the South Placer Jail on charges of resisting arrest, Baquera said.