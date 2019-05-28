Woman arrested in Galt on identity theft, forgery charges after shoplifting from Walmart

Amanda Brown, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested on identity theft charges on Saturday in Galt. Officers found several fake military IDs, drivers licenses and checks in her vehicle. Galt Police Department

A woman was arrested in Galt on Saturday night after officers found fake military IDs and drivers licenses in her car when they stopped her for shoplifting from Walmart, officials said.

According to a news release from the Galt Police Department, Amanda Brown, 28, of Woodbridge walked out of Walmart at around 11:55 p.m. without paying for her items and left in a with Dodge truck. Police responded to the Walmart and began searching for the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later on southbound Highway 99 at Fairway Drive and initiated a traffic stop, the release said.

Brown matched the description of the shoplifting suspect and officers searched her vehicle. Inside, they found numerous fake military IDs, CA drivers licenses, checks and other items related to identity theft, officials said.

Officers also found 11 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of forgery, identity theft, commercial petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation, officials said.