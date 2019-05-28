Dead infant found in dumpster in LA County died in Sacramento, authorities say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

This is a developing story.

Authorities say they believe a dead infant found near a dumpster Monday in Southern California died in Sacramento.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the infant found in Bellflower has been confirmed to be the 8-month-old daughter of Alexander Echeverria, a 30-year-old reported missing last Friday. The news release said the infant is believed to have died in Sacramento.

Multiple Southern California news outlets reported the baby was found dead next to a dumpster near a funeral home.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation into both the deceased infant and the missing person. Sacramento sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding confirmed that is the case, but said no further details were available Tuesday morning.

A Los Angeles sheriff’s news release said Echeverria, described as a Hispanic male approximately 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds is a resident of Northern California and that he suffers from depression.

#LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019