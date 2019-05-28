One person treated for chemical exposure near UC Davis after battery explosion

One person was treated for chemical exposure after a battery exploded Tuesday afternoon west of the UC Davis campus, university officials said.

UC Davis fire and police personnel responded to a report of an explosion shortly before 2 p.m., said Andy Fell, a spokesman for the university.

He said technicians in the field saw a battery on a nearby antenna explode and radioed dispatch. Fell said there are cellular antennas in the area.

The explosion did not ignite a fire, he said.