Three found dead in Oroville home during welfare check, sheriff says

Butte County sheriff’s officials are investigating suspicious deaths after finding three dead bodies inside a residence Tuesday night in Oroville, authorities said.

Deputies arrived to the scene, near Yellow Hammer Drive and Tyme Way, about 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from an individual reporting he had not seen his sister in a week, according to a news release by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller described an unusual smell from the driveway of his sister’s home and requested a welfare check, the news release said. In a second call to dispatch, he had said he opened a window at the home and could see his sister on the floor inside.

Deputies entered the residence and discovered three deceased individuals, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s investigative units remained at the scene overnight to collect evidence.

No other details regarding the circumstances or identities of the deceased were available Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7671.