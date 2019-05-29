Sacramento police arrest suspect in series of indecent exposures in Land Park, Greenhaven

Sacramento Police announced on Twitter Wednesday that they had arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with three instances in which he allegedly masturbated and showed his genitals to bystanders.





Charles Ryan Oehler was arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge, said Marcus Basquez, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Oehler was cited and released from custody May 25 , according to Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, which oversees Sacramento County’s main jail.

Basquez said investigators are not releasing the photo of Oehler because “the investigation is still active.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In February, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in identifying the man after receiving reports of a series of indecent exposures.

Police first received reports Jan. 28 of a man allegedly sitting in a parked car in the area of Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard, masturbating in the driver’s seat. People walking in the area told police they saw him with his pants below his knees and fled the area. The man later drove eastbound down Vallejo Way into Land Park.

Two days later, police got a second report of a man driving on Gloria Drive in Greenhaven who pulled up next to a victim and made some “inappropriate comments,” pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals, police said.

The next day, on Jan. 31, officers responded to another report. The man was sitting in a parked car in the area of 11th Avenue and Freeport Boulevard in Land Park and was allegedly masturbating in his car. People who were walking by saw him, and he made inappropriate comments to them before fleeing westbound on 11th Avenue.

In all the cases, the car was described as an older, white sedan. And the man was described as a white man in his twenties.

“In general, the majority of victims were females and they were juveniles,” Basquez said.

Basquez said investigators are “still trying to connect (the suspect) to potentially other incidents.”

Similar reports surfaced again in April, in which a man exposed his genitals to 12-year-old girls walking to school on Lemon Hill Avenue, police said in a news release. In separate incidents, the man allegedly tried to show pornography on his phone to one of the girls. A second girl later saw him fondling himself in his car, police said. And in a third incident, he got out of his car but did not approach the girl.

All of the girls were able to flee and were not injured, police said.