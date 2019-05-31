Crime - Sacto 911

Woman arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle with photocopied license plate

A woman was arrested in Roseville on Tuesday after police say she was driving a stolen vehicle with a paper photocopied license plate.

A Roseville Police Department officer was on duty near the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard on Tuesday, according to a news release from the department, when he noticed a suspicious car with a paper photocopy of a license plate and real registration stickers.

While he was following the driver, who police has identified as 30-year-old Brittany Nichole Sharp of Sacramento, the officer ran the vehicle’s license plate, which came up as a clear and valid license plate.

The officer proceeded to follow Sharp, who suddenly turned into a gas station, according to the release, where he talked with the suspect. A VIN check on Sharp’s vehicle revealed the car had been reported stolen out of Sacramento.

Sharp was on searchable probation – meaning she can be searched at any time without a warrant – in Sacramento County, and a methamphetamine pipe and magnets used as shoplifting tools were found in the vehicle, according to the release.

Sharp was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and being in possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Roseville Police urged residents to remove all existing stickers on a license plate before placing a new registration sticker. Stacked registration stickers are easier to remove and steal, they said.

