Woman dies in Sacramento after being found with upper body trauma

Police are investigating the death of a woman found with upper body trauma Friday night near Richards Boulevard in Sacramento.

Officers were called to the area of North B and Bannon streets, a block from the Greyhound bus station, just after 10 p.m. for a female adult who was injured, according to a Sacramento Police news release. The industrial area, about a half-mile north of the railyard, is a frequent camping spot for homeless people.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with “trauma to her upper body” and began life-saving efforts until Sacramento Fire Department medics arrived. Despite those efforts, the woman died at the scene, police said.

No other description of the woman was given and her identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of her family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.



