Woman dies after being shot overnight near Stockton Boulevard

A woman is dead after being shot Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood near Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento.

Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 6200 block of Fowler Avenue for a report of gunshots and found a female adult with a gunshot wound, police said. It’s unclear where the victim was found or whether the shooting took place inside one of the homes or outside. Officers and medics from the Sacramento Fire Department both tended to the woman but she died at the scene, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said in a news release, and no other details about the shooting were released Saturday. Police said officers conducted a canvass of the area for suspects and witnesses, and that the investigation would be taken over by homicide detectives.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once her family is notified, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.