Bicyclist struck, killed by SUV Saturday in Carmichael identified by coroner

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A Carmichael bicyclist was killed Saturday evening in a collision with an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

CHP’s North Sacramento office received reports of the collision, on El Camino Avenue near Landwood Way in Carmichael, at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol’s activity log. The victim died at the scene, with the coroner dispatched, according to the incident log.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as Linda Barrere, 65, of Carmichael.

No other details were immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

[SAC] North Sac El Camino Ave / Landwood Way **Trfc Collision-1141 Enrt** https://t.co/miHqm6LWO9 — CHP Sacramento (@chp_sac) June 2, 2019 1144-Fatality El Camino Ave / Landwood Way, CHP North Sac area. https://t.co/QoXHbDc5wj — CHP Fatalities (@chpfatal) June 2, 2019