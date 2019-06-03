Crime - Sacto 911

Bicyclist struck, killed by SUV Saturday in Carmichael identified by coroner

A Carmichael bicyclist was killed Saturday evening in a collision with an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

CHP’s North Sacramento office received reports of the collision, on El Camino Avenue near Landwood Way in Carmichael, at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol’s activity log. The victim died at the scene, with the coroner dispatched, according to the incident log.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as Linda Barrere, 65, of Carmichael.

No other details were immediately available.

