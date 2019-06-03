Folsom prison inmate killed in fight last week identified by coroner

Inmates in the main exercise yard at Folsom State prison in Folsom on Friday, November 17, 2017. Sacramento Bee file

An inmate who died last Thursday after a fight at California State Prison, Sacramento, has been identified.

Charles Ross, 63, died Thursday afternoon following a fight with at least two other inmates in the Folsom prison’s exercise yard, according to the Sacramento County coroner’s office and an earlier news release by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Ross was stabbed with an inmate-made device, according to the news release. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Ross died at 2:34 p.m., according to the release.

Last week’s news release said the victim was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Details regarding Ross’ conviction could not immediately be found, and Ross was no longer listed in Correction Department’s inmate database as of Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ross was seen by correctional officers in a fight at the exercise yard about 2:15 p.m. Two other involved inmates were identified in last week’s news release as Joshua Kerr, 35, and Nicholas Mangelli, 28.

Kerr, received from Orange County, is serving a 22-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with extra time for street gang activity and second-degree robbery. Mangelli, from Sacramento County, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.