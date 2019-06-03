Crime - Sacto 911
Bicyclist killed in morning crash at Folsom intersection, police say
A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle Monday morning at a Folsom intersection, police said.
The crash was reported at 6:24 a.m. at the intersection of Willard Drive and Iron Point Road, Folsom police spokesman Officer Andrew Graham said.
The victim, a male bicyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene by Folsom Fire Department personnel, Graham said.
An investigation is ongoing, but the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Graham said.
The intersection of will remain closed for several hours as authorities continue to investigate.
