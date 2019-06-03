1 injured in Elk Grove house party shootout, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was shot in the leg and nearby property was hit by bullets after multiple individuals exchanged gunfire in the front yard of an Elk Grove house during a party Friday night, police said.

Officers arrived to the scene of the party, in the 8900 block of Gables Mill Place, about 11:30 p.m. Friday, as many of the partygoers had already left or were leaving, according to a Monday news release by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police believe a group of people were standing in the front yard at the residence when a man in a red hoodie approached the group and started shooting.

A member of that group then returned fire, shooting back at the man in the hoodie, the news release said.

A person walking toward the party was struck by gunfire, police said. That victim was taken to the hospital by friends with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the news release.

Elk Grove police say a parked car and an uninvolved residence were also hit by gunfire.

The party’s host rented the home using a short-term rental website, according to Monday’s news release.

An investigation remains active, with no arrests or further suspect information provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8060 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.