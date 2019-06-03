Sacramento water company warns customers of scammers offering ‘free’ water testing

5 most common toxins found in California drinking water These five common contaminants are most likely to be found in California’s drinking water. See what they are and how they impact the health of the people that consume the water that they contaminate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These five common contaminants are most likely to be found in California’s drinking water. See what they are and how they impact the health of the people that consume the water that they contaminate.

A Sacramento water utility company warned customers Friday to beware of individuals posing as contractors and offering “free” water testing.

The company, California American Water (CalAm), said in a Facebook post that they received reports of people pretending to be them, offering the “free” water testing and and selling water purification devices and services.

CalAm does not sell any products or services in addition to its utility service, and never conducts door-to-door sales, according to the Facebook post.

“Other than emergencies, our field service representatives should never show up to your door without an appointment,” the post said. “It is highly unusual that we would ever need to access the inside your house outside a planned appointment or invitation. “

Additionally, the company said, all field service representatives drive CalAm-branded vehicles and wear CalAm uniforms while working. Employees also carry identification cards with their name, employee number and security number to call.

CalAm encouraged customers to report any suspicious activity to the local police and offered a security hotline (1-866-801-1123) that can be used to verify employees’ identities and work status.