2 stabbed, hospitalized in fight Thursday night behind Elk Grove shopping center, police say
A fight behind an Elk Grove shopping center Thursday night led to two people being stabbed and injured, police said.
The fight broke out behind the Emerald Park Plaza at Emerald Park Drive and El Oro Plaza, the Elk Grove Police Department said in tweets about 10 p.m.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. Their conditions as of Friday morning were not known.
The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported.
