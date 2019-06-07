Son arrested on suspicion of killing man in Rancho Cordova, officials say

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing his father in Rancho Cordova, officials said.

After a neighbor had not seen Frank Patrick Doyle, 49, around his apartment in awhile, they called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, said sheriff’s Deputy Rod Grassmann.

Officials found Doyle’s body in his apartment, where he appeared to have died from a gunshot wound to the upper body several days earlier, Grassmann said.

The investigation pointed officers toward Doyle’s son, Andrew Frank Doyle, 20, Grassman said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sacramento County jail on Wednesday evening without bail, according to jail records.