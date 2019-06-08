Gunfire erupts at rowdy Airbnb house party in Rocklin, two people are injured

Two people were shot at what one neighbor described as a rowdy house party in the 4800 block of Grove Street early Saturday morning in Rocklin. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department, who is looking for at least one suspect.

Michael Hathorn, 28, lives across the street from home that he says is used as an Airbnb rental where the party took place. Hathorn, his wife and a friend walked around to the front of the house just before 1:30 a.m. when they heard loud yelling, Hathorn said.

When Hathorn started walking out to the street, he said he heard several shots fired. Then, as he made it to the street, he saw several people flee the home, jump into a car and speed off. He said the car then made an abrupt U-turn on Taylor Street and fired “a lot of shots” at the home as it passed by.

“After the people left you had a mass exodus of people running out of the house, more people than I thought they could fit,” Hathron said.

Police are looking for one suspect, described as a 6-foot-2 black male between 16 and 18 years old. Police estimate the man weighs between 150 and 160 pounds and was wearing a red hoodie, jeans and Air Jordan-style shoes.

Rocklin police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call Sergeant Jensen at 916-625-5400.