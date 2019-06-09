After weekend brawl, Kimpton Sawyer hotel’s club and pool changing hours and access

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences A unique urban living experience in Sacramento: The 16-story Sawyer Hotel tower overlooking the Golden 1 Center arena and downtown, where small condos will start at $600,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A unique urban living experience in Sacramento: The 16-story Sawyer Hotel tower overlooking the Golden 1 Center arena and downtown, where small condos will start at $600,000.

A dramatic brawl that included dozens of people, gunfire and a Maserati last Sunday has prompted the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento to limit public access to its club and pool spaces.

Revival, the in-house club, will now close at midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and the pool overlooking the Golden 1 Center no longer has parties available to the public on its schedule, according to a statement from Kimpton Hotels spokesman Brandyn Hull.

According to Sacramento police logs, the fight originated at a pool party before 9 p.m., but eventually spilled into the street, where a large group of people were reportedly fighting. People also reported hearing gunshots.

One man fled in a Maserati, prompting a pursuit, police said. A helicopter from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit which ended near P and 7th streets, according to Sacramento police spokesman Officer Chad Lewis.

Gregory Earl Harrington, 26, was arrested after the chase. He was charged last week with felony evading officers as well as possession and negligent discharge of a firearm, Lewis said. Harrington remains in Sacramento County jail on $1 million bail; his next court appearance is June 20.

A security guard at the party also reported an assault to the police, Lewis said. Ricky Ware, 36, was arrested in connection with the alleged assault, according to Lewis. It’s unclear when he was released from custody.