Feds say Sacramento woman’s alleged fraud forced at least one person into homelessness

A woman was arrested Thursday on a 36-count federal indictment charging her in a fraud scheme involving homeless people and a housing nonprofit in the Sacramento area, according to the Department of Justice.

Sherwana Lynn Marcus, 47, also known as Sherwana Granderson and Sherwana Santana, is charged with wire fraud. She is accused of stealing close to $54,133 through the scheme, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Marcus allegedly used her employment at a Sacramento nonprofit group to divert funding for homelessness services to herself, as well as to defraud homeless individuals between May 2014 and March 2015, the news release said. At least one person lost their housing and became homeless because of her alleged actions, according to the release.

Marcus stole the money by submitting false paperwork to the nonprofit so that it would issue rent checks under a program to house the homeless, the release said. She then funneled the checks through a bank account she controlled, and she funneled money orders collected from individuals seeking housing assistance through her account, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the release. Marcus could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count if she is found guilty, according to the release.