Inmate who walked away from Shasta County correctional camp apprehended, authorities say

Irvin Enciso.

An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional camp in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon was apprehended by police that evening, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.

Irvin Enciso had last been seen at the Sugar Pine Conservation Camp about 12:40 p.m. Sunday and was discovered missing at an inmate count about 2:45 p.m., officials said in a news release.

Enciso was apprehended at about 8:50 p.m. with help from the Salinas Police Department, the department said in a later news release.

Enciso was sent to the minimum-security camp in July 2017 to serve a nine-year, eight-month term for several charges, including assault with a firearm and first-degree burglary in Monterey County, according to the Corrections Department.

Enciso will face additional charges for his escape, to be prosecuted by the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.