2 arrested in string of 27 gas station burglaries across Northern CA, Placer sheriff says

Two arrests have recently been made in connection with a string of at least 27 commercial burglaries across Northern California, in which suspects stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from gas stations, sheriff’s officials said this week.

Miguel Angel Chamizo, 32, and Matthew Jonathan Carnegie, 33, both of Oakland, have been arrested and linked to multiple “crew”-style burglaries in Placer, El Dorado, Solano and other Northern California counties, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Carnegie was arrested by Placer County detectives June 6 in Oakland, connected to a pair of March burglaries, in Colfax and in Meadow Vista, the news release said.

Chamizo was arrested May 27, also in Oakland and arrested with two other Oakland residents, by El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies in connection with another gas station burglary, according to the news release.

After months of investigation by those two sheriff’s offices, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and multiple police departments, detectives connected Chamizo to 14 of 27 commercial burglaries in the region occurring in the past several months, three of them in Placer County, authorities said.

The burglaries would typically happen at closed gas stations with the suspects wearing disguises, Placer County sheriff’s officials said. The suspects would break a front window, enter with a tarp, steal large amounts of cigarettes and escape, according to Wednesday’s news release.

Losses from each burglary were estimated to be between $5,500 to $12,000 in cigarettes alone.

Carnegie remains held in the South Placer jail facing two counts of second-degree burglary and another for conspiracy, with bail totaling $215,000. Chamizo is in custody at the El Dorado County jail with a $1 million warrant hold in place for the three Placer County burglaries.

Other suspects are believed to be outstanding in the commercial burglary ring and are still being identified, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.