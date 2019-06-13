Man fatally shot in Orangevale home, teen boy detained, sheriff’s office says

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 11 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019.

A man died after being shot inside an Orangevale residence Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported by neighbors shortly after 10 a.m. in the 9100 block of Pershing Avenue initially as a “family disturbance,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

In a subsequent call to dispatch, the reporting party said there had been a gunshot, Deterding said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Deterding. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy has been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting, but the teen’s relationship with the victim was not immediately clear, Deterding said.

At least one other person was in the residence at the time of the shooting, Deterding said. No suspects are believed to be outstanding.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

The investigation remains active, with homicide detectives and crime scene investigators still at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.