Massage therapist charged with sex crimes previously worked in Sacramento, Ventura DA says

Prosecutors say a Southern California massage therapist charged Thursday with multiple sex crimes in Ventura County previously worked in the Sacramento area.

Anthony Wearing, 29, of Oxnard, has been charged with felony forcible digital penetration and sexual battery by restraint, involving an adult female client at the end of a massage last Saturday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He was arrested Tuesday by the Ventura Police Department, the news release said.

Wearing had been employed for about a week at a Massage Envy location in Ventura, where the alleged incident occurred, and before that had worked for a Massage Envy in Hermosa Beach. Previously, Wearing worked as a massage therapist in the Sacramento area, the district attorney’s news release said.

It was not clear where Wearing practiced in Sacramento or for what period of time he was based in the area.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted at the end of a 90-minute massage, according to a news release by the Ventura Police Department. Wearing has been a licensed massage therapist for at least the last two years, Ventura police said.

Internet searches turned up few results for Wearing as a massage therapist outside of Ventura and Hermosa Beach. Wearing’s Facebook page says that he worked as a certified massage therapist in the Fair Oaks area, but the bio did not specify where he worked or for how long.

The California Massage Therapy Council’s online directory shows a person named Anthony Wearing as a certified massage therapist, with certification set to expire this October. That person’s status was listed as “active” as of Friday morning, with no other details shown.

No existing criminal record was found for Wearing in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Wearing will next appear in court June 24. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone within California who may have been victimized by Wearing is urged to contact Ventura police Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.