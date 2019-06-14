Elk Grove man found guilty of rape and false imprisonment, faces 20-year sentence

An Elk Grove man was convicted Thursday of multiple charges, including rape and false imprisonment, after being found guilty by a jury of holding a woman under duress over a weeklong period in 2017.

Amit Bharth, 42, faces a maximum of 20 years, 8 months in prison after being convicted of assault, false imprisonment and two counts of rape.

Bharth offered a ride to a woman who had been stranded at a Sacramento County grocery store in late January 2017, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release. The victim, who reportedly has a mental development disability, accepted the ride and was taken to multiple motels, where she was held under duress, beaten and raped over the course of a week, the news release said.

One of the assaults resulted in the victim breaking her nose and having patches of her hair pulled out, according to the news release. She escaped the following day and made her way to a nearby business, where an employee called 911.

DNA evidence during a sexual assault exam was matched to Bharth, who was arrested on a warrant in July 2017 at his Elk Grove home, as reported at the time by Elk Grove News. Public records available online confirm Bharth lived in Elk Grove at the time of his arrest.

Bharth is scheduled for sentencing July 12. He has prior convictions related to drug possession, theft and possession of a concealed firearm.