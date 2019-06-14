Two women took a stolen boat for a joyride on Lake Tahoe, police say

Two women were arrested on suspicion of stealing a dinghy and taking it on a joyride on Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Two young women were arrested on suspicion of stealing a dinghy and riding it on Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Madison Riddle, 20, and Genevive Dyer, 19, were arrested and charged with grand theft, officers said.

The two women were taking a joyride on Lake Tahoe when they were caught by the boat’s owner, who was riding his bike around the area.

When officers arrived, they found the women were too drunk to row back and were eventually towed to shore, officers said.

Riddle and Dyer were taken to the Auburn jail, where they posted bail, officers said.