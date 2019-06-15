Police called to Haggin Oaks golf course for suspected pellet gun shooting

Police responded to the Haggin Oaks Golf Course earlier this month after receiving a report of someone in a homeless encampment allegedly shooting pellets at golfers, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At 4:31 p.m. June 9, a caller reported hearing shots from what they said was a pellet gun near the 15th hole, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the department.

An officer arrived and found the caller, Chandler said. The shots had hit a tree and no one was injured.

An officer talked to numerous people in a nearby homeless encampment, but did not find anyone matching the description of the man said to be shooting the pellet gun, Chandler said.